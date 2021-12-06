Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

