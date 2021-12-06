Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,964,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.