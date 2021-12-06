Guidance Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

