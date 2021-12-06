HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $42,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $230.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

