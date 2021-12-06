HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HCI Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HCI Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HCI Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

