Head to Head Analysis: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Procept BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Procept BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.41%. Procept BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.50%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Procept BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Procept BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Procept BioRobotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 50.16 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.23 Procept BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Procept BioRobotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Procept BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procept BioRobotics beats Delcath Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif.

