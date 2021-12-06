Head-To-Head Comparison: Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC) vs. Its Rivals

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CCBC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chino Commercial Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 1573 7400 6666 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chino Commercial Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.93 million $2.63 million 12.02 Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.65% N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp peers beat Chino Commercial Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

