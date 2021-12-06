Head to Head Comparison: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Expro Group and Halliburton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 3.58 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -7.72 Halliburton $14.45 billion 1.40 -$2.95 billion $0.44 51.46

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Halliburton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Halliburton 2.79% 15.13% 3.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expro Group and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Halliburton 0 7 15 0 2.68

Halliburton has a consensus price target of $25.76, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Halliburton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Expro Group.

Summary

Halliburton beats Expro Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.