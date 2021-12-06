Head to Head Comparison: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get RealNetworks alerts:

21.8% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of RealNetworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RealNetworks and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $68.06 million 0.72 -$4.85 million ($0.25) -4.16 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 34.90 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

RealNetworks has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -18.15% -12.82% -7.78% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RealNetworks and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RealNetworks presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given RealNetworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

RealNetworks beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate. The Consumer Media segment generates revenue from video compression and enhancement technology portfolio. The Mobile Services segment consists of the various digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The Games segment focuses on the development, publishing, and distribution of casual games, which are offered via mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company was founded by Robert Glaser in February 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.