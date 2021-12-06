Head-To-Head Contrast: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SiTime and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96% Analog Devices 19.00% 13.92% 8.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 46.25 -$9.37 million $0.66 422.77 Analog Devices $7.32 billion 9.10 $1.39 billion $3.69 48.99

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiTime and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 3 21 0 2.88

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.82%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $198.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

