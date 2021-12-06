Head to Head Review: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 149.99 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -13.35 Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.50 $1.40 billion $1.06 43.02

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Infineon Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.71%. Infineon Technologies has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.85% 7.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

