Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

