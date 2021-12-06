Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Acquires £25,350 in Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi purchased 15,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £25,350 ($33,119.94).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Tom Libassi purchased 175,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

On Friday, November 12th, Tom Libassi acquired 10,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Libassi acquired 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi purchased 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($284,165.14).

HUW stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.65. The stock has a market cap of £116.87 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

