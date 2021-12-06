Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

