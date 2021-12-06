Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,855.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,736.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

