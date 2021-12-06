Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.53 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.