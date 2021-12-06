Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

