Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 62,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $240.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

