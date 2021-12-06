Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Entravision Communications worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 332.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of EVC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 4,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,945. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.