Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 1.3% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,505. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

