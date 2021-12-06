Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth $394,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.76. 1,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,804. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

