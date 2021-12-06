Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 8,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

