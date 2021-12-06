Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 423.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. 15,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

