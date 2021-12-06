Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 77,100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 19,275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 89,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.88. 546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,302. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

