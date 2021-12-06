Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.04. 20,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,614. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

