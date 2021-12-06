Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Honest has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $55,910.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.81 or 0.08303622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,667.07 or 0.98981685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

