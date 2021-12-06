Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

