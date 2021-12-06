Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FDX stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

