Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after buying an additional 2,564,854 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

