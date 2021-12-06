Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP stock opened at $240.43 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average of $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.