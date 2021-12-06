Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

