Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $202.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

