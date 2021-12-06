Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 23.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

