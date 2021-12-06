Howdoo (UDOO) Trading 31.4% Lower This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $172,533.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,496,715 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

