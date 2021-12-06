Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,886,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.