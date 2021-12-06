Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,854 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vistra by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vistra by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 256,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vistra by 81.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 370,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

