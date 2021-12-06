Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

