Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

