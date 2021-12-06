Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

