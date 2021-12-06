Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

