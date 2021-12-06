Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

HUM stock opened at $421.70 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

