Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $145.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 122667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.60 ($1.97).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.65) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.55. The stock has a market cap of £245.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

