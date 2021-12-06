Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Raised to $19.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. 162,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,596,593. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

