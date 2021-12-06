Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $200.43 Average PT from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE HII opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

