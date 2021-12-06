Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.63

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 18278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hyliion by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

