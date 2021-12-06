HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Reaches $24.54 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $24.54 million and $5.64 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,140.80 or 0.99221249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00273362 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00442218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00193152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001102 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

