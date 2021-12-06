iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter valued at $7,081,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter valued at $3,440,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

