ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.03. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 174,147 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth $33,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 224.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 956,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 661,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

