Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.17. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

