Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 96.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 1,485.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

